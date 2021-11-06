Arsenal head into Sunday’s match against Watford in good form and good spirits.

If results go their way, then the Gunners will end the weekend in fifth position, which is a whole lot more acceptable to Mikel Arteta and the supporters.

Indeed, Arteta noted in his pre-match press conference that he was convinced that the team will continue to play well as it now has some togetherness about it.

Arteta was keen to point out that, though he may be second only to George Graham in terms of the amount of games won for Arsenal in his first 100 as manager of the club, he was only concerned with the game ahead of him as that’s the most important.