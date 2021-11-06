Sometimes you have to question the mentality of some people.

Friday night was bonfire night so it’s clear that there would’ve been both organised fireworks displays and in-house parties.

More than enough opportunity to enjoy the festivities.

So why supporters in Ireland thought that not only it was a good idea to bring fireworks into a stadium but also to fire them directly at players is anyone’s guess.

It didn’t happen at just one stadium either, as the video below shows.