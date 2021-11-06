Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side must use their defeat against Liverpool as motivation.

Solskjaer’s side face another huge test today against ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City, who, prior to the game, sit two places and three points above them in the Premier League.

United were handed a crushing 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in their last Premier League game at Old Trafford, a defeat that saw mounting pressure on Solskjaer and his players spill over into full blown criticism and calls for the Norwegian’s sacking.

However, Solskjaer told Sky Sports in his pre-match interview that United must use the Liverpool game as motivation in this fixture.

?"We all know we are up for a difficult game and we're ready for it." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does use Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool as motivation pic.twitter.com/XClm8pbSnk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

A United win could see The Red Devils reignite their season and find a good run of form on the back of a very tricky spell. But a loss could in theory see United drop all the way down into the bottom half, and lose vital ground in the race for the top four.