Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side must use their defeat against Liverpool as motivation. 

Solskjaer’s side face another huge test today against ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City, who, prior to the game, sit two places and three points above them in the Premier League.

United were handed a crushing 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in their last Premier League game at Old Trafford, a defeat that saw mounting pressure on Solskjaer and his players spill over into full blown criticism and calls for the Norwegian’s sacking.

However, Solskjaer told Sky Sports in his pre-match interview that United must use the Liverpool game as motivation in this fixture.

A United win could see The Red Devils reignite their season and find a good run of form on the back of a very tricky spell. But a loss could in theory see United drop all the way down into the bottom half, and lose vital ground in the race for the top four.

