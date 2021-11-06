Manchester United legend Roy Keane has blasted his former side’s defending against Manchester City.

United are currently 2-0 down to City at Old Trafford at half-time and some of the United defending has been questionable to say the least.

Keane highlighted this during the half-time show on Sky Sports, blasting the defending on display from Luke Shaw and David de Gea for Bernardo Silva’s goal at the end of the half, which concluded with Keane declaring he was fed up with what he was seeing.

United have been far from their best this season, and poor results and performances have condemned United to falling behind early in the top four race and producing some of the clubs worst ever results, including one particularly disastrous one against arch-rivals Liverpool