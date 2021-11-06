Former Manchester United player Roy Keane had a very animated reaction to Manchester United midfielder Fred following the Manchester Derby.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, the Man United legend criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection of Fred in the heart of United’s midfield and blasted the Brazilian’s performance.

Keane was visibly animated during his rant while sitting next to former Manchester City player Micah Richards, even going so far as to say he would grab Solskjaer and ask him why he was playing Fred.

You can see the full video below.

?"If Ole walked in here now I'd grab him and say why are you playing Fred!" Roy Keane gets very animated at the studio as he can't hide his frustrations after Manchester United's loss pic.twitter.com/NPikt6hr2o — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

With the defeat Manchester United are now six points behind their local rivals, and The Red Devils are now in a perilous situation whereby they could drop into the bottom half of the table if results go against them this weekend.

Solskjaer will be happy that there is an international break to allow him to get a soft reboot of his teams negative momentum.

However, with two weeks until United’s next fixture this result will be sure to leave a very bitter taste in the mouths of many fans.