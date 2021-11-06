Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reflected on his sides disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Speaking in his post match press conference Solskjaer said that his side were not up to scratch for what is to be expected of them, even going so far as to call the result a step back after a few positives step forward.

United play Watford after the international break and that game will be as good a game as any to jolt Man United into a fresh start to shake off the poor form that is currently engulfing the team.