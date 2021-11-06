Video: Xavi lands back in Barcelona ahead of his unveiling at Camp Nou

Barcelona supporters had their first glimpse of Xavi back on home soil on Saturday afternoon as the former legendary player for the blaugranes landed back at El Prat airport.

Having been confirmed as the club’s new manager, taking the place of the sacked Ronald Koeman, Xavi’s formal presentation will take place on Monday at the Camp Nou.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

He’ll then have almost two weeks to prepare his squad for his first match in charge which is the Catalan derby against Espanyol.