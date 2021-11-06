It was a great day’s work for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in the derby.

Old Trafford was blue from the first whistle to the last with the problems mounting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his beleaguered Manchester United side.

Eric Bailly’s early own goal was regrettable, but the second right on half time owed as much to United’s poor defence as Bernardo Silva’s opportunism.

With over two third of possession throughout the entire 90 minutes, City were in complete control and rarely had to exert themselves.

Indeed, it was another damning indictment on Solskjaer’s management when up against the best teams in the division.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

The win means that Guardiola has now redressed the balance in terms of wins against Solskjaer, as before Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, the Norwegian led the head-to-head four to three.

Three points also sees City keep right on Chelsea’s coat tails, even if only temporarily.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Ole out please’ – These Man United fans have had enough after derby day embarrassment (Video) Roy Keane is fed up of Manchester United and let’s his feelings be known Photo: Napoli players to wear special Maradona tribute shirts during November

It’s no wonder the Etihad Stadium faithful couldn’t wait to rub things in on social media directly after the final whistle.

HUGE WIN FROM THE BLUES ????????????? — Tommy (@fanatic_city) November 6, 2021