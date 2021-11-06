One of the games of the Premier League weekend takes place on Sunday at the London Stadium, as high-flying West Ham host a Liverpool side already in red-hot form.

There’s lots at stake for both teams, given that the Hammers would leapfrog their opponents with a win, whilst Liverpool can set a new club record of consecutive games unbeaten if they’re able to return to Merseyside without having lost.

It’s sure to be an exciting 90 minutes in east London, and if Jarrod Bowen continues his current form, he’s likely to be one of the protagonists in the match.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, the Hammers striker would appear to be coveted by Jurgen Klopp, and his veiled courting of the player could spell problems for David Moyes and his board.

Frankly, West Ham have always been a selling club, however, if they want to genuinely make the step up to the Champions League in the short term, then they need to rebuff all attempts to prise players like Bowen away.

Moyes is building a squad capable of challenging the very best, with perhaps silverware and consistently challenging at the very top level West Ham’s only real issues at this stage.

Bowen would certainly challenge Liverpool’s front three for a starting spot, so it’s no surprise to note Klopp’s potential interest.