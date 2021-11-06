It’s believed that Xavi Hernandez will be presented to Barcelona’s supporters in a ceremony at the Camp Nou on Monday to mark his return to the club as manager.

The club’s official website announced that their former midfielder returns on an initial two and a half year contract on Friday night.

Even before his official unveiling it seems he’s laying the foundations for the type of football that he will expect.

According to Sport, one of Ronald Koeman’s last signings, Luuk de Jong, who has been an absolute disaster for the blaugranes, will be sent packing in January.

MORE: Messi tips Liverpool for glory

That’s likely to be music to the ears of the Camp Nou faithful who have never taken to a striker whose style is anathema to everything Barca hold dear.

In the interim, however, Xavi may have to rely heavily on the Dutchman, given that both Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite remain on the treatment table.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Paul Pogba’s game of brinksmanship continues with latest revelations Barcelona need to steer ter Stegen towards the exit door as Newcastle prepare £55m offer Barcelona looking forward to a new era of success as they confirm Xavi appointment

As soon as the window opens, and provided Sevilla acceded to receiving their player back from his loan earlier than expected, Barca can rid themselves of surely one of the worst players ever to wear the shirt.