Arsenal considering transfer swoop for Bundesliga contract rebel

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea in case they can’t secure a deal for Fiorentina front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

Plea is emerging as a possible target for the Gunners as a Plan B behind Vlahovic, according to Todo Fichajes, and he could be a realistic option due to his current contract situation with Gladbach.

The report states that the France international does not look like signing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants, with his current deal due to expire in 2023.

This could mean Arsenal have a chance of swooping in the near future, though some Gooners might be unconvinced by Plea as an option for their club right now.

The 28-year-old has shown his qualities in his time in Germany, but his recent scoring record is not particularly impressive, with just two goals in ten games so far this season.

If Arsenal are to think about strengthening up front, they surely need someone better than that, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to be a tough act to follow at the Emirates Stadium.

Vlahovic looks by far the better option, so Plea might be better off as a Plan C target, rather than Plan B.