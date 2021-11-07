If there’s one thing that can’t be expected of Antonio Conte, it’s that he changes Tottenham Hotspur overnight.

The north Londoners have many fires that need putting out, and even the world’s best managers, which Conte can consider himself one of, needs time to get his feet under the table and evaluate exactly what needs to be done in order to ensure success for the club.

The Italian won’t suffer fools gladly, and will almost certainly expect every player to give 100 percent in training and in matches.

Any player that doesn’t is unlikely to get a second chance to prove himself.

One area that needs obvious and immediate attention is up front, with Harry Kane still misfiring.

Tottenham have now failed to have a single shot on target in the first half of their last two Premier League games. Antonio Conte won’t be happy. pic.twitter.com/IDjfJwoUH6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2021

Indeed, as football stats website, Squawka, note, in both of Tottenham’s last two Premier League games, they haven’t found the net in the opening 45.

A fast start in games is essential to get an early foothold from which to build.

If Spurs are unable to do so in the upcoming matches, Kane might well find he does get his move away after all.