Loads of Arsenal fans seem convinced that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finished after his penalty miss against Watford in the first half of today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international was once one of the most lethal centre-forwards in world football, scoring 60 goals in his two first full seasons with the Gunners.

However, Aubameyang’s form went downhill last season as he found the back of the net just 15 times in total, with only 10 goals in 29 league games.

And he’s not started this season much better, with fans clearly frustrated by his poor performances as he saw a tame penalty effort saved by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Arsenal may need to start thinking about bringing in a long-term replacement for Aubameyang soon if his form doesn’t improve.

At the moment, the 32-year-old really does seem like a spent force at the very highest level, though some will no doubt hope it’s still just a blip and that he could improve, especially if those around him also raise their performance levels.

This lot, however, are being pretty unforgiving right now…

Auba is finished — ?? (@_1KV_) November 7, 2021

Aubameyang is a finished player fr — ? (@shandyace) November 7, 2021

Auba is finished now — Trapgxd (@Trapgxd_) November 7, 2021

That was a terrible penalty, the game being 0-0 is down to Auba. Probably the worst arsenal player on the pitch. — Vishal (@Vishalgooner) November 7, 2021

Auba has been absolutely shocking. Probably his worst game so far for the club if he doesn't turn it around, and he's had quite a few stinkers in the past couple of years. — Camilo (@CamiloE14) November 7, 2021

how are u not scoring pens auba ur finished — Ö Z (@Squidriffic) November 7, 2021

We need a new striker. Auba has lost that instinct — Yuri ? (@Yurickane) November 7, 2021

Sell Aubameyang and keep Lacazette; a word is enough for the wise — P.I (@Peeeyecee) November 7, 2021

Aubameyang is single handedly dropping us points this game — ? (@unlinkablek) November 7, 2021