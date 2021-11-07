“Finished player” – These Arsenal fans have lost patience with one big-name player

Loads of Arsenal fans seem convinced that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finished after his penalty miss against Watford in the first half of today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international was once one of the most lethal centre-forwards in world football, scoring 60 goals in his two first full seasons with the Gunners.

However, Aubameyang’s form went downhill last season as he found the back of the net just 15 times in total, with only 10 goals in 29 league games.

And he’s not started this season much better, with fans clearly frustrated by his poor performances as he saw a tame penalty effort saved by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Arsenal may need to start thinking about bringing in a long-term replacement for Aubameyang soon if his form doesn’t improve.

At the moment, the 32-year-old really does seem like a spent force at the very highest level, though some will no doubt hope it’s still just a blip and that he could improve, especially if those around him also raise their performance levels.

This lot, however, are being pretty unforgiving right now…

