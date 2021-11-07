It’s scarcely believable that another Premier League manager has already lost their job, with Dean Smith the latest to be sacked by his paymasters.

The Aston Villa manager was ousted after a fifth game without a win, and a statement released on Sunday morning on the club’s official website announced the parting of the ways.

Though it’s a lamentable run of form for the Midlands-based side, Smith is, or should we say was, more than capable of turning the tide, so such a knee-jerk reaction doesn’t speak well of the club board.

Sat just above relegation might’ve been a cause for concern later in the season.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying omen

However, the fact remains that Villa were only two wins from seventh place in the table.

Smith’s departure follows those of Daniel Farke at Norwich, Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, Steve Bruce at Newcastle and Xisco Munoz at Watford.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United legend worries for Solskjaer ahead of “horrid week” of fixtures (Video) Drama at Elland Road as two quick-fire goals sees Leeds and Leicester level Aston Villa part company with Dean Smith after five defeats in a row

Bruce has never had the money to be able to show what he can do, Xisco was just the latest fall guy at the Hornets, Nuno was never given a chance, and Farke has always had Norwich playing superb attacking football even if results haven’t followed.

How is anyone meant to build a legacy at a club if the first thing that happens when a handful of poor results come is that the manager is sacked?!