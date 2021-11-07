Once Xavi Hernandez has been unveiled by Barcelona which is expected to be on Monday, he’ll want to get straight to work.

However, he is going to be hamstrung by the sheer scale of the injury crisis that has enveloped the Catalan club.

After leading 3-0 at Celta Vigo on Saturday, the early withdrawals of Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Nico Gonzalez no doubt contributed to the eventual 3-3 outcome.

The trio had been playing well, as had their colleagues, with the visitors to Balaidos looking good value for a victory at a stadium that has proved to be problematic for them in the past.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying omen

Regardless of the outcome, there perhaps needs to be a root and branch clear out of the club’s medical department.

To put things into perspective, there’s now an entire XI that could walk into the first-team that are now out injured.

More Stories / Latest News Confirmed Arsenal line up vs. Watford: Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns for Gunners Video: Celtic game suspended amidst hail of tennis balls Exclusive: Brendan Rodgers reaches verbal agreement with Manchester United

They are Neto, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Ousmane Dembele, Nico Gonzalez, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite.

It never rains but it pours for the Catalans at the moment.