Manchester United are reportedly now looking set to move into pole position for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The England international has long been the subject of transfer rumours linking him with bigger clubs, and Liverpool had recently been talked up as one of his main admirers.

Latest reports, however, suggest that Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Bellingham because he’s likely to be too expensive, and they’re making Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino a priority instead.

The Reds would do well to strengthen in midfield after failing to replace the departing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, and Merino seems a decent alternative to Bellingham, who could cost as much as £100million.

Man Utd have also been strongly linked with Bellingham, and one expects they’ll now be leading contenders to snap up the 18-year-old.

The Red Devils need to replace Fred and Scott McTominay, and Bellingham seems ideal to give the team more quality in that area of the pitch.

Bellingham first caught United’s eye during his Birmingham City days, and he notably came close to moving to Old Trafford before deciding on a move to the Bundesliga instead.