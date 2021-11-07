Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hinted he was in touch with his old club about a potential transfer deal for Joao Cancelo during his time as Valencia manager.

Speaking in the video below, Neville recalls being hugely impressed with Cancelo when he was a young player under him at Valencia, and he joked that he made a few calls to someone in the Premier League saying he’d be one to consider signing if they’re looking for a top young talent.

Unfortunately for Neville and United, Cancelo is now a star player for their rivals Manchester City, and the pundit gave the Portugal international the man of the match award after yesterday’s big game at Old Trafford…

United would surely have benefited from taking Neville’s advice, but Cancelo later ended up at Juventus before then moving to City in the 2019/20 season.

The 27-year-old surely won’t have any regrets about the move, having won the Premier League title and other major honours in his time at the Etihad Stadium, while United haven’t picked up any silverware since 2017.