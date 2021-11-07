England wonderkid has head turned by Liverpool & Chelsea transfer interest

Fulham reportedly believe that exciting youngster Fabio Carvalho is having his head turned by transfer interest from bigger clubs.

The 19-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing in the Championship with Fulham, as well as at youth level for England, and it could now earn him a major move in the transfer market.

According to Eurosport, Liverpool and Chelsea are among Carvalho’s suitors, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid, and Fulham seem concerned by all the interest.

Liverpool and Chelsea certainly seem like they’d be tempting destinations for a talent like Carvalho right now, with both clubs doing very well in the Premier League and Champions League and often building their sides around talented young players.

That could give Carvalho the chance to play regularly at a high level, with both Liverpool and Chelsea also likely to soon be in need of signings in attack.

Jurgen Klopp surely needs a bit more depth behind his first choice front three, especially as Sadio Mane’s form has been a little more patchy in the last year or so, suggesting he may be past his peak.

Chelsea, meanwhile, may well be disappointed with how the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have got on recently, with Carvalho possibly representing an upgrade.