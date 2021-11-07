Video: Cascarino says Manchester United players aren’t sold on their style of play under Solskjaer

Saturday lunchtime saw another disappointing reverse for Manchester United, this time at home to Manchester City in the derby.

It was a wholly expected result given how poorly the Red Devils have been playing of late, and Tony Cascarino has attempted to read between the lines of captain, Harry Maguire’s post-match statement.

The talkSPORT pundit has even gone as far as to suggest that United’s poor form could be down to a number of players, including Maguire, not being fully sold on the style that the manager is trying to employ.