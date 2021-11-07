Video: Celtic game suspended amidst hail of tennis balls

As Celtic attempted to claw back even more ground on Scottish Premiership leaders, Rangers, their match at Dundee was halted on Sunday thanks to a hail of tennis balls on the pitch.

The game was barely a minute old before the home supporters unleashed a torrent of balls that took an age to be cleared.

As Celtic’s players removed them leading to boos from the Dundee faithful, more rained down on them from the stands.

Not the best advert for the Scottish top-flight.