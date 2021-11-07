Confirmed Arsenal line up vs. Watford: Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns for Gunners

Arsenal is set to host Watford in Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will come into the game in good form and are unbeaten in their last nine matches, in all competitions.

Looking to leapfrog Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling Manchester United, in the league table, a win on Sunday for Arsenal could see them go forth.

Elsewhere, Watford, now managed by former title winner Claudio Ranieri, will be desperate to take at least a point away from the country’s capital.

Having lost their most recent match against Southampton, the Hornets are now tasked with trying to improve on their current 16th-place.

Ahead of what is set to be an enthralling encounter, Arteta has confirmed his starting line-up, which includes versatile midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles getting his first domestic start of the season and a strike partnership of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.