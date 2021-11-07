Tottenham head to Goodison Park for a super Sunday fixture against Everton which will go some way to showing how quickly they have taken direction from new manager, Antonio Conte.

The Italian was parachuted in after Daniel Levy had, belatedly, sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

Trying to turn around the north London giants isn’t an overnight job, but Conte clearly believes that with the right type of backing he’s the man for the job.

What that will require of course, is that every member of his squad follow his methods to the letter.

He remains the archetypal his way or no way manager.

It could be a fair assumption that when the January transfer window opens, a fair few members of the playing staff will be sent packing.

Who is brought in will be dependant on how much money Conte has to spend.

For the meantime, he needs to go with what he has, though that hasn’t stopped Tottenham fans questioning his team selection.

conte out. how’s he starting skipp, dier and lucas — spaghetti mafia ? ?? (@abudesaii) November 7, 2021

WHY DAVIES — LZ ?? (@prettyflackoTOT) November 7, 2021

Why Dier and Davies again ffs??? When will we get a manager who’ll drop them? Tanganga is much better. — Adam Jaye (@AdamJaye) November 7, 2021

A lot of complaints about Davies but he’s a solid performer, even if he does nothing special. The weak link here is Dire, yes misspelt on purpose. Dier is not even a defender, let alone on that’s good enough to start. Play Tanganga as left centre, Romeo Centre and Davies left! — Alexander Peter (@alexpeter77) November 7, 2021