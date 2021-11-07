Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to take over as Manchester United manager, CaughtOffside understands.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford looks increasingly precarious after the team’s poor recent form, with six defeats from their last 12 in all competitions, including recent defeats at home to Liverpool and Manchester City.
Rodgers has impressed in his time as Leicester boss, winning the FA Cup with the Foxes last season and turning the side into regular challengers for the top four, and it seems only a matter of time before he lands himself a bigger job.
Sources close to the current managerial situation at United have now informed CaughtOffside that significant progress is being made on appointing Rodgers, though some hurdles remain.
Although Rodgers is ready to take over at Man Utd, CaughtOffside understands that his preference would be to wait until next season.
Manchester City are also admirers of Rodgers, having earmarked him as a potential long-term successor to Pep Guardiola, as we reported here.
A source close to the deal told CaughtOffside: “Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United…he’s agreed it, there’s just question marks over when he’ll take over. That could be at the end of the season, which he would prefer, but United are pushing for now.”
The Northern Irish tactician previously enjoyed great success at Liverpool and Celtic before his current role at Leicester, and it seems he’s now ready for the huge challenge of reviving this struggling Red Devils side.
I don’t think it is the right decision to appoint rodgers to man united because he has no record of winning epl title, and he is not experienced in winning major trophies like champions league, epl…..man united should stop looking for a successor and hire only first class coaches who have coached big teams in europe and won titles with them…United should only hire first class coaches consecutively giving them a minimum of two years each to win a major trophy, by doing this trophies will come because they are professionals….and this is what chelsea, bayern, real madrid, juve, psg do to win titles…NOT THROUGH HIRING AMATEURS or with litle credentials hoping them to be professionals because it takes time to nurture coaches with no gurantee for them to be professionals just like solskjaer…man united should discard the idea of looking for a successor because first class coaches are always available with their ways of winning major trophies within a short period of time…