No sooner has Daniel Farke been sacked from Norwich City than it appears the Canaries already have a handle on who will replace him.

After their first win of the season at Brentford seemed an odd time to give Farke the old heave-ho, but better late than never you might say.

Anyone coming in at this point certainly has a job on their hands to keep the Canaries in the division too.

Five points from safety isn’t insurmountable, however, five goals scored in 11 games is, by a distance, the worst in the top-flight.

According to Football Insider, Frank Lampard has emerged as a surprise favourite to take the reins.

Whilst that would be an exciting appointment, and Lampard does have the requisite Premier League and Championship experience, Norwich don’t really need to be playing the swashbuckling style for which Lampard has become renowned.

What the club needs now is stability and a rock-solid defence, and that isn’t something that either of Lampard’s teams – Derby County and Chelsea – have been known for.