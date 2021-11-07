Bruno Fernandes has sent a strong message to his Manchester United team-mates after the 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Portugal international did not sound like a happy man after the Red Devils’ latest embarrassing defeat, with this easy win for City following Liverpool’s recent 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly’s early own goal set the tone for another miserable afternoon for Man Utd, with Bernardo Silva making it 2-0 just before half time.

Fernandes clearly isn’t happy with how the team is performing, as he urged his team-mates to do less talking and more working on the pitch after this latest setback.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the former Sporting Lisbon star told Sky Sports: “We have to speak less and do more.

“I am saying the same stuff. We have to change because this has happened many, many times already. What we did was not enough.

“If we want to be at the same level as them we have to do more because they showed we are not at the same level.

“Everyone has to look at themselves. You have to look in the mirror at what you are doing wrong. You cannot change the mentality of anyone else, you have to look at yourself and understand what you can do better.”

United fans will surely appreciate these words from Fernandes, who often sounds like a real leader when he speaks.

The 27-year-old might not be playing at his peak level right now, but he often sounds like more of a passionate leader than club captain Harry Maguire.