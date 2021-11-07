Manchester City star Jack Grealish has sent a classy message to Dean Smith following Aston Villa’s announcement today that they were parting company with the manager.

Grealish enjoyed great success with Villa under Smith, who did a fine job getting the club back into the Premier League and making them competitive at the highest level again.

However, the team has suffered a lot this season and is currently on a very worrying run, with Smith finally given his marching orders this afternoon.

Grealish has shown his class, however, by tweeting about his former manager and describing him as the GOAT…

No1 will ever compare ??? the real goat ???? https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021

Grealish left Villa for a transfer to Manchester City this summer, and the England international’s exit will no doubt have made life a lot harder for Smith this season.

The club spent big on replacing Grealish with exciting signings like Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, but it’s not really worked out for them so far.