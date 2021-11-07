Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid misfit Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international has struggled badly during his time in Madrid, despite previously being a world-class Performer in his days in the Premier League with Chelsea.

According to El Nacional, Real are now trying to offload Hazard, with Man Utd contacted about a deal, alongside other big names like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle.

Still, it seems the Red Devils are not currently keen to gamble on Hazard, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The 30-year-old’s best days are surely behind him now, with both his fitness and form in his time at the Bernabeu suggesting we’re unlikely to ever see the player we saw at Chelsea again.

Hazard was a joy to watch during his time at Stamford Bridge, and it’s a shame things haven’t worked out for him in Spain.

At his peak, Hazard could undoubtedly have been a terrific Galactico signing for Los Blancos, but one imagines he’ll be offloaded by the club sooner rather than later.