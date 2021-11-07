“I think he will be an important player” – Cafu explains why Brazil will lean on Real Madrid man come the World Cup

Vini Jr. was left off the Brazil national team’s initial call-up list, resulting in some controversy as the 21-year-old is undergoing one of his best seasons with Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, following the injury to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, manager Tite would bring the Real Madrid man to participate in the two FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Colombia and Argentina this international window.

In an interview with Marca, former Brazilian defender Cafu spoke about Vini Jr. and whether he sees the young attacker playing an essential role for the Seleção heading into the tournament next year in Qatar.

“We still don’t know if he will go, but if he continues this evolution, I think he will be an important player in the Brazilian National Team within a year. He has grown a lot in recent months and has a much more important role than he had at Real Madrid. It has matured a lot,” Cafu said.

Brazil will have a lot of pressure heading into the World Cup next year as it will mark 20 years since the South American country has won the competition. Should the Real Madrid man get the call, it will be interesting to see how he can handle the pressure from the local media and supporters.