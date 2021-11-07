One of the most storied clubs in Brazil, Gremio, are on the verge of being relegated, and one of their fiercest rivals, Internacional, mocked their fate which started a 22-man brawl.

Supporters of the latter had already clearly taken great pleasure in producing fake coffins in Gremio colours, however, it was when Internacional players thought they would join in after the final whistle which sparked more unsavoury scenes.

Gremio’s Bruno Cortez and Internacional’s Patrick Nascimento were both sent off post-game, which Internacional won 1-0 thanks to Taison.