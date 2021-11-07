Liverpool decide to target transfer of Premier League forward amid fear of major absences

Liverpool have reportedly decided to make West Ham star Jarrod Bowen a top target in attack ahead of January.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Hammers for some time now, and it seems only a matter of time before a bigger club tries to snap him up.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are now focusing on Bowen as a top target following Roberto Firmino’s injury and ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

As noted in the report, the Reds could end up being without star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for some time, and that wouldn’t be easy for any club to deal with.

Firmino’s fitness is also a worry, with the Liverpool Echo quoting Jurgen Klopp as suggesting the Brazil international’s injury is pretty serious.

That would leave Liverpool with just Diogo Jota, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino to choose from up front, so it makes sense that Bowen would be seen as a better option.

Bowen has three goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season, so he’d likely get even better numbers if playing in this LFC side, who play a more attacking brand of football with world class players in every position.