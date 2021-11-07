After another victory against Watford on Sunday, coupled with Liverpool’s stunning loss against West Ham at the London Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now the proud holders of the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Things appear to finally be slotting into place for the Spaniard after an awful start to the 2021/22 campaign, which mirrored the end of last season.

With things continuing to head in the right direction, it’s no wonder that Spotify billionaire, Daniel Ek, is still keen to takeover the Gunners, however, he’ll need to wait for some while because the current owners have no intention of selling up.

“We get bids for the club all the time, from many different parties around the world and that speaks to the strength of the Arsenal,” Josh Kroenke told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview.

“It’s a wonderful institution, Arsenal Football Club is a global brand and my only response to anything is the club is not for sale, we’re just getting started.

“We’ve only really owned the club since 2018. We have a young manager, we have a young squad and we’re charting our path to the future.

“In the United States we have a certain model [used at other organisations run by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment] and we’re implementing that here, and we have over the last three years, which is, young players, talented players with the right mentality, let them grow together while continuing to sprinkle in talent throughout the squad.

“Eventually it grows into something very special. The power of continuity behind the scenes and people working together and pulling in the same direction is an underrated aspect of pro sports.

“With the power of continuity and allowing this group to grow together, special times are ahead for this club.”

That stance is unlikely to stop Ek from trying his luck, and with Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, in his corner, he might fancy his chances of, eventually, taking his seat at the top table.

The ‘Kroenke out’ brigade seems to have disbanded already, however, so it’s bound to be a long, hard struggle to wrestle the club out of the hands of the Kroenke family.