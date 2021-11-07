Manchester United legend Roy Keane admits that the 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City felt worse than the recent 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

It’s been a miserable season for the Red Devils, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future will surely be increasingly in doubt after yet another poor result and performance.

Keane certainly seems pessimistic about where this Man Utd side is going, as he feels the 2-0 loss to City was somehow even worse than the 5-0 battering handed to them by Liverpool, as Pep Guardiola’s side just “toyed” with them in what was a fairly comfortable and routine derby victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Keane said: “It felt worse [than the defeat to Liverpool]. The goal just before half-time meant it was game all over.

“Man City are a different type of team to Liverpool. They were quite happy just to keep the ball and they just toyed with Man Utd.

“It was so poor. The difference in class, quality and decision making, basically everything.

“I know the old saying is men vs boys, but United are so off it, it’s unbelievable.”

Many United fans will surely agree with Keane’s analysis here, though overall we imagine the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool will surely hurt more.

Of course, City found it very easy at Old Trafford yesterday, but United losing 5-0 at home is something else altogether – the kind of result that would have been absolutely unthinkable for so many years during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.