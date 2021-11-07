Video: Roy Keane gets into row with Man United fan outside Old Trafford following City defeat

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was spotted getting into a bit of a row with a fan outside Old Trafford after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

It’s not entirely clear what sparked this confrontation, as the sound isn’t always perfect in the clip, filmed by a nearby fan, but it seems that Keane didn’t take too kindly to a comment from someone passing by.

Quite who is brave or stupid enough to try messing with Keane is beyond us, but it certainly made for entertaining viewing anyway!

More Stories Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.