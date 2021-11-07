Manchester United legend Roy Keane was spotted getting into a bit of a row with a fan outside Old Trafford after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

It’s not entirely clear what sparked this confrontation, as the sound isn’t always perfect in the clip, filmed by a nearby fan, but it seems that Keane didn’t take too kindly to a comment from someone passing by.

Roy Keane leaving Old Trafford yesterday as you’d expect Roy Keane to ? pic.twitter.com/5CsyKW3qLX — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) November 7, 2021

Quite who is brave or stupid enough to try messing with Keane is beyond us, but it certainly made for entertaining viewing anyway!