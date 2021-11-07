Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly open to a transfer away this January as West Ham eye up a return for the player.

The England international enjoyed a superb loan with the Hammers in the second half of last season and it’s not too surprising that he could now be set to return there after a difficult season back at Man Utd.

Lingard has shown some moments of real quality when he has played for the Red Devils this season, and Eurosport claim the club would like him to stay and sign a new contract, though this now seems increasingly unlikely.

The report adds that West Ham want to sign Lingard again, and this seems ideal for the 28-year-old at this stage of his career.

Lingard might not quite be good enough to start regularly for a club like United, but he showed his quality at West Ham and could undoubtedly be a star performer for a club like that.

Former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick, however, recently told CaughtOffside that he still felt Lingard could work his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

“He has loads to offer,” Chadwick said. “He’s at the stage of his career where he’ll want to play every week, but I wouldn’t put it past him to find a way into that United team because he’s a bit different to the other players who play in a similar position.”