Liverpool identify cheap alternative to Jude Bellingham transfer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Moreno.

The Reds could do with signing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer without a new player coming in in that position so far.

Liverpool had been keen to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, but reports now suggest that the England international would be too expensive for the Merseyside giants.

Merino could be a fine alternative for Liverpool in that area of the pitch, with the Spain international showing his quality in La Liga in recent times.

Liverpool often don’t sign the very biggest name’s under Jurgen Klopp, but they seem to have a habit of identifying top talents before they become highly sought-after by their rivals.

Merino seems like another potential purchase with great potential for Liverpool, and fans will certainly hope to see strengthening in the middle of the park in the near future.

Although Klopp’s side have started the season brightly, they arguably lack the depth of Chelsea and Manchester City in terms of going the distance in the title race.