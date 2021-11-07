“A sobering day” – Gary Neville explains the most painful thing about Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why the Manchester City defeat was a different kind of painful to the recent 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

This time, Man Utd were only beaten 2-0 at home to one of their biggest rivals, but the ease with which City cruised through the game will still be a big concern from the Red Devils’ point of view.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, Neville rather brutally compared City’s performance to a boxer toying with their opponent, refusing to knock them out straight away because they just wanted to make them suffer for longer…

United fans will no doubt agree that is how much of yesterday’s game felt, with City going 2-0 up before half time without really having to do anything particularly special on the day.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have plenty of tougher opponents this season, which really shouldn’t be the case when you look at the money United have invested in their players in the last few years.