Video: Man United legend worries for Solskjaer ahead of “horrid week” of fixtures

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says the club have a “horrid week” coming up after the international break.

The Red Devils have had a tough season so far, and it’s becoming increasingly hard to imagine things improving for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer any time soon.

Watch below as Neville analyses a number of issues at Man Utd, and responds to their next three games against Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea – all away from home, describing it as a “horrid week” once the next round of international matches comes to an end…

United could be in real trouble and will surely be thinking about replacing their manager in the near future.

Solskjaer looked a gamble when he was hired, due to his lack of experience, and it doesn’t look like the gamble has paid off.

Even after all this time in the job, the Norwegian tactician has struggled to implement a convincing style of play or truly take the team forward.