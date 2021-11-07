Newcastle United one of many English clubs interested in outcasted Man United veteran

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has endured a torrid time with injuries.

Having been ruled out for nearly two years, the Englishman’s woes have been well documented.

However, despite edging closer to a return to full fitness, Jones, 29, could reportedly soon find that his long-term future lies away from Old Trafford.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the 29-year-old is wanted by as many as 13 clubs, including the recently taken over Newcastle United.

The Magpies aren’t alone in their pursuit though – Claudio Raneri’s Watford has also been credited with an interest, as have as many as 11 other clubs, including Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Jones has been with the Red Devils since he was signed from Blackburn in 2011 under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite being cast aside in recent seasons, Jones still has just under two years left to run on his contract – therefore, should he move in January, any potential buyer will be expected to pay a transfer fee – an obstacle which is believed to be causing Derby County problems.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Although frequently made a mockery of, there is no denying that Jones hasn’t enjoyed a hugely successful career.

Aside from being a former England international, Jones has lifted six major trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League title.

There is no denying that the defender’s career hasn’t stagnated. However, still just 29-years-old, should a prospective buyer come along and consider him worth the risk, Jones could prove to be a very shrewd winter signing who carries with him a wealth of experience.