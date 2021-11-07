Speculation over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United future is set to ramp up again after the 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils boss is surely on borrowed time at Old Trafford now, and will do very well indeed to keep his job as a number of big names are seemingly in the frame.

Latest odds on the next Man Utd manager suggest Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers is now the favourite, moving ahead of Zinedine Zidane.

The Northern Irish tactician has done fine work at the King Power Stadium and has also been linked with other big jobs at Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona in recent times, though it remains to be seen if the former Liverpool manager would be happy to take the job at United.

See below for the latest next Man Utd manager odds…

Brendan Rodgers – 11/10

Zinedine Zidane – 9/2

Ralf Rangnick – 8/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 10/1

Erik ten Hag – 14/1

Zidane remains in the frame as he is still out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, and Mauricio Pochettino is a tempting 10/1.

The Argentine hasn’t entirely won everyone over at PSG but has long been highly regarded by influential figures at MUFC.

Ralf Rangnick is an interesting candidate and word has it he’d be interested in the job.

Former Arsenal star Michael Thomas recently spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about possible candidates for United job, and suggested Rodgers has what it takes to take over at Old Trafford.

“I do think he is a manager that could thrive at a bigger club, with all respect to Leicester,” Thomas said. “They have been just short of the top for the last couple of years and I think a little more quality investments may have been able to really tilt the table.

“Whether he would consider managing at Man Utd is to be seen but I definitely think he has all the capabilities to do so. Rodgers would be a good candidate but Conte surely would have been the preference.

“There is always Pochettino at PSG, and Zidane, who is currently on a break. One name I would also put strongly in the hat is Luis Enrique. He is a really top quality coach, and him going up against Pep and Klopp would be amazing to see.

“You never want to wish on a manager’s downfall, but United are not and haven’t been where they want to be for quite some time now. And that’s even with the massive investment they’ve been able to give to various managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

“Solskjaer hasn’t had an amazing start to the season, and I think if he fails to push the top three teams and win the FA Cup, you could see a lot of pressure building on him to be sacked.”