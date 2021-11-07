Things have been looking up for Arsenal over the past few weeks, as Mikel Arteta is finally getting the sort of performances from his players that he’s been waiting for.
The Spaniard has always appeared to insist that once his squad got it together, there would be no stopping them, and to his credit, that’s exactly what happened.
Ahead of their match against Watford the Gunners sit in a healthy seventh place, with the chance to go joint fourth if results go their way on Sunday afternoon.
One player who has been key to their recent successes is Thomas Partey.
After a slow start when he moved from Atletico Madrid, no doubt due in part to his injury concerns, the midfielder has really found his feet in the English top-flight.
However, he wasn’t named in the XI against the Hornets and that’s clearly worried the Gunners faithful.
Once the team was announced, they took to social media to vent their worries.
