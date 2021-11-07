‘Not giving me confidence’ – These Arsenal fans aren’t happy that Thomas Partey is missing against Watford

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Things have been looking up for Arsenal over the past few weeks, as Mikel Arteta is finally getting the sort of performances from his players that he’s been waiting for.

The Spaniard has always appeared to insist that once his squad got it together, there would be no stopping them, and to his credit, that’s exactly what happened.

Ahead of their match against Watford the Gunners sit in a healthy seventh place, with the chance to go joint fourth if results go their way on Sunday afternoon.

One player who has been key to their recent successes is Thomas Partey.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying omen

After a slow start when he moved from Atletico Madrid, no doubt due in part to his injury concerns, the midfielder has really found his feet in the English top-flight.

However, he wasn’t named in the XI against the Hornets and that’s clearly worried the Gunners faithful.

More Stories / Latest News
The scale of Barcelona’s injury crisis is revealed with entire XI now out of action
Confirmed Arsenal line up vs. Watford: Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns for Gunners
Video: Celtic game suspended amidst hail of tennis balls

Once the team was announced, they took to social media to vent their worries.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.