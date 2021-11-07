Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly “still interested” in potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

That’s according to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, who has tweeted a reminder to Man Utd that they still have a chance of hiring Rangnick if they do decide to make a change in the dugout after the 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City this weekend.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils and it seems increasingly likely that Solskjaer’s days are numbered, though it remains to be seen if they’d gamble on someone like Rangnick.

The 63-year-old has had a number of positions down the years, often working as a technical director as well as a coach, but he’s widely credited in being highly influential in the game.

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel are among Rangnick’s disciples, so it would be interesting to see the man himself taking the reins at such a big club.

The German tactician is something of a Marcelo Bielsa figure, having earned a reputation for influencing other successful managers, despite never having a particularly big job himself.

If United were to go for Rangnick to replace Solskjaer it would certainly represent a major change of direction at Old Trafford.