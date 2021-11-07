Sport Club Internacional trolls Grêmio for pending relegation; leads to fight

Grêmio is one of the most recognizable Brazilian clubs that has exported talented players like Ronaldinho to Europe. Nonetheless, they’re currently enduring one of the worst moments in their history.

The South American side sits 19th in the table, and with only a few games left, it seems relegation is inevitable as they sit seven points from safety. Sport Club Internacional beat Grêmio on Saturday night in the latest installment of the Porto Alegre derby.

Nonetheless, that’s not the story. Following Internacional’s 1-0 win, the players on the squad decided to celebrate putting one of the final nails in the coffin for Grêmio’s relegation as they brought out cardboard cut-out coffins as a reference to the rival heading down to Serie B.

This celebration didn’t sit well with players on the Grêmio side, resulting in a fight between some players. Officials and coaches needed to separate the players as the supporters were only encouraging the confrontation.