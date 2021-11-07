Liverpool turned up at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to earn the three points that would take them to within a point of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have recaptured the form of their recent title-winning season and would surely have gone into the game with confidence.

That was soon undone after West Ham were awarded a free-kick after four minutes.

Swung in by Pablo Fornals, Angelo Ogbonna rose the highest and, though he didn’t appear to have touched the ball, he did enough to put off Alisson Becker.

The Liverpool custodian was eventually credited with scoring the opening goal of the game, with his first touch.

Though the Reds might’ve had a case for obstruction, Liverpool can’t have done their homework because if they had, Ogbonna would never have been able to be in the position to cause chaos in the first place.

That’s because the Hammers have scored 31 Premier League goals from set-pieces, which is five more than any other Premier League side since David Moyes took over in January 2020.

On this occasion too, they scored the first goal of the game without even having a shot on target.