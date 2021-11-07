The importance of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool has never been in question.
Ever since he broke through into Jurgen Klopp’s side, he’s been a fixture on the right side of defence, playing a part both as a more than competent right-back as well as a supplementary attacker.
Indeed, his known as much for his attacking prowess as for the primary role which he undertakes for the reds.
After equalising with an exquisite free-kick from outside the box at West Ham, the youngster equalled one of Liverpool’s Premier League records.
According to the OptaJoe stats Twitter account, the goal gave Trent a 45th Premier League goal involvement for Liverpool.
45 – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal was his 45th Premier League goal involvement for Liverpool (nine goals, 36 assists), the joint-most by any defender for the club in the competition, level with John Arne Riise (21 goals, 24 assists). Pinpoint. #WHULIV https://t.co/K80DX6t49i
His nine goals and 36 assists is the joint-most by any defender for the Reds in the English top-flight since the rebrand in 1992, and that places him level with John Arne Riise who had 21 goals and 24 assists in total.
With years left in his career, it’s a foregone conclusion that Trent could set a record that may never be beaten.