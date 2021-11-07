Tyson Fury has sent a strong message to Manchester United’s players after watching their disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

The Red Devils have been in dreadful form recently, and it was far too easy for City at Old Trafford yesterday, with Fury clearly not impressed with the players’ mentality.

Watch below as Fury insists Man Utd lacked a winners’ mentality, and said that perhaps he and club legend Patrice Evra would have to come to training to sort them out…

? "It doesn't seem to me like you're digging deep to try and win these games… Me and Patrice Evra are going to come down to training and give you some of that" ?? Tyson Fury has a strong message for the Manchester United squad ? pic.twitter.com/h9D76nqyKP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 7, 2021

