Video: Tyson Fury warns Manchester United players he's going to come to training and sort them out

Manchester United FC
Tyson Fury has sent a strong message to Manchester United’s players after watching their disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

The Red Devils have been in dreadful form recently, and it was far too easy for City at Old Trafford yesterday, with Fury clearly not impressed with the players’ mentality.

Watch below as Fury insists Man Utd lacked a winners’ mentality, and said that perhaps he and club legend Patrice Evra would have to come to training to sort them out…

Surely that’s got to motivate MUFC players to get back to their best? Or is a change of manager really the solution to the club’s current crisis? Let us know in the comments!

