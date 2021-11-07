(Video) Bullet Kurt Zouma header gifts West Ham daylight vs. Liverpool

Wow – is the weekend’s biggest upset unfolding at the London Stadium?

David Moyes’ West Ham United are on fire against Premier League title challengers Liverpool.

Having taken the game’s lead early in the first half, although Jurgen Klopp’s Reds did pull an equaliser back, the Hammers have been rampant during the second 45-minutes.

The Hammers’ second came from midfielder Pablo Fornals, which was shortly followed up by a bullet header from defender and former Everton loanee, Kurt Zouma.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+