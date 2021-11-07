(Video) Drama at Elland Road as two quick-fire goals sees Leeds and Leicester level

Leeds United are hosting Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City during Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Both sides are looking to claim all three points in what is a tense mid-table clash.

The game has come to life just shy of the 30-minute mark after Leeds United attacker Raphinha fired the Whites into a lead but not before Harvey Barnes equalised just 90-seconds later.

Raphinha 26′

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Harvey Barnes 28′

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

