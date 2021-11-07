(Video) Emile Smith Rowe fires Arsenal into lead vs. Watford

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe keeps on proving his doubters wrong.

The attacking midfielder was recently snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate and after many fans were left baffled by the international gaffer’s decision – the youngster may have just reminded him that his exclusion was a mistake.

Currently, in action for club side Arsenal, Smith Rowe has fired his side into a second-half lead against Claudio Raneri’s Watford.

Having latched onto a loose ball following an impressive Ben White run, Smith Rowe guided the ball past Ben Foster, who has been having an excellent game himself.

