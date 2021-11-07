(Video) Everton’s Holgate shown straight red for brutal tackle on Hojbjerg

Everton, who hosted Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off, have been lucky to come away from Goodison Park with a point after defender Mason Holgate was shown a straight red.

The Toffees, who have been forced to navigate the opening stages of the 2021-22 season without star man Dominick Calvert-Lewin, have done well to hold Conte’s Spurs to a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

However, despite the Blues’ stubborn performance – it could have been so much worse after Holgate was sent packing following a brutal high tackle on midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg late in the game’s second half.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN