(Video) Everton’s Holgate shown straight red for brutal tackle on Hojbjerg

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Everton, who hosted Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur during Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off, have been lucky to come away from Goodison Park with a point after defender Mason Holgate was shown a straight red.

The Toffees, who have been forced to navigate the opening stages of the 2021-22 season without star man Dominick Calvert-Lewin, have done well to hold Conte’s Spurs to a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

MORE: Exclusive: Brendan Rodgers reaches verbal agreement with Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
The stat which is really telling when Antonio Conte evaluates the job he has to do at Tottenham
(Video) Emile Smith Rowe fires Arsenal into lead vs. Watford
Internacional players celebrate Gremio’s imminent relegation with cardboard cut-out coffins sparking 22-man brawl

However, despite the Blues’ stubborn performance – it could have been so much worse after Holgate was sent packing following a brutal high tackle on midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg late in the game’s second half.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN

More Stories Mason Holgate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.