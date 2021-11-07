Although a 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park wasn’t the best result for Tottenham Hotspur, neither was it the worst, and Antonio Conte was willing to accentuate the positives in his press conference after the match.

Noting that it had been an emotionally draining week for the players, as well as taking into account a Europa Conference League game on Thursday, the Italian, on balance, was happy with what he’d seen from his players.

Key to his happiness was the heart, passion and desire that he believed his players showed, and which he said meant he had something to work with moving forward.